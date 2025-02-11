Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Free Field Crossbow Location

W

There’s a powerful (and totally free) Crossbow players can collect very early in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and like the Knight’s Sword we talked about earlier, all you need to do is walk into an empty field and pick it up. No strings attached. And this Crossbow is even better, hitting for triple the damage of your starting bow. The only catch is you’ll need to buy bolts, and thankfully those come cheap from the blacksmith.

Free Crossbow Location

-Go to the field to the west of Nebakov Mill, an area found to the south of the starting village of Troskowitz. Follow the main road south and you’ll reach Nebakov. From the mill marker on your map, travel west until you reach a campsite with a dice player.

-From the camp, travel north into the valley. Up the hill, you’ll encounter a group of dead bodies pierced with arrows — the POI is marked as “Von Bergow’s Ambushed Men” and there are multiple useful items here, including a very good Crossbow.

Von Bergow’s Ambushed Men POI

The Point-of-Interest is littered with arrows and multiple dead bodies. To get yourself a free crossbow, loot the dead bodies. Here’s what you’ll find that’s useful.

Field Crossbow : Loot the first body on the hill. He’s laying on his back and will be the first you see when going up the hill from the camp. The same body has 70 Groschen, a Bandage and an Armourer’s Kit.

: Loot the first body on the hill. He’s laying on his back and will be the first you see when going up the hill from the camp. The same body has 70 Groschen, a Bandage and an Armourer’s Kit. Ordinary Arrows : Many all over the ambush site. You can collect some but not all that appear in this area.

: Many all over the ambush site. You can collect some but not all that appear in this area. Rider’s Warhammer : On the dead body stuck under the black horse. Also carries 39 Groschen, Rowel Spurs, Blacksmith’s Kit and a Die of Misfortune.

: On the dead body stuck under the black horse. Also carries 39 Groschen, Rowel Spurs, Blacksmith’s Kit and a Die of Misfortune. Von Bergow Knight Shield: Up the hill, look for a dead body near a rock. The shield is on the ground to the left of the body.

There’s also a bag of supplies on the left side of the ridge. Look for a small, abandoned camp. Near the sitting log, there’s a bag of supplies you can take for metal, food and more kits.

Why Is The Field Crossbow Worth It?

The Field Crossbow is thrice as strong as your starting bow and worth over 300 Groschen by itself. It’s a proper military Crossbow, a tool that will make hunting enemies a breeze in the early game. If you’re aiming to focus on marksmanship, this is an incredibly useful find early in the game. If you’re not, just sell it and pocket the Groschen.

Field Crossbow: 350 Strength, 47 Quality, 3 Weight, 347.7 Value

The only downside is you’ll need to purchase bolts for it. Collect the Ordinary Arrows and other random items, then sell them and get bolts from any blacksmith or trader. The power of the Crossbow is so high, and it’s so much easier to us than the bow, this weapon can wipe out camps of bandits before they’re ever able to reach you. And the Crossbow is easier to aim too.