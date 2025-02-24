Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get A Gun | Pistole Guide

Guns are coming to Bohemia in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You can get your own Handgonne — a firearm that’s ridiculously strong and blasts through heavy armor, but it’s also unwieldy and very inaccurate. There is no specific combat skill associated with firearms. Some perks will still apply to guns, and there are handgonne perks like Thunderous Blast that will cause weapons to spread fear when fired.

How To Get A Gun

Guns, also called Handgonnes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, are earned near the end of the Trosky Region main quests — you’ll earn one for free in two quests and can also earn a recipe for ammo before getting your first gun.

Free Pistole : During the quest The Finger of God , available after completing Wedding Crashers and For Whom The Bell Tolls . During the quest, you’ll be invited in Nebakov Fortress by the bandits there.

: During the quest , available after completing and . During the quest, you’ll be invited in by the bandits there. While at the fortress, an NPC will invite you to practice with a Pistole before the big attack in the morning. For completing this training session, you’ll earn a Pistole firearm and x20 Lead Ball.

This is the first firearm you’ll be able to use, and following the main quest at this point will take you directly to the Kuttenberg Region. In this region, you can quickly earn a second free Pistole by following the main quest.

Second Free Pistole : After arriving in the Kuttenberg Region , you’ll be directed to find the bandit named the Dry Devil with Zizka. Follow the quest Speak of the Devil — you’ll reach the Devil’s Den .

: After arriving in the , you’ll be directed to find the bandit named the with Zizka. Follow the quest — you’ll reach the . At the Devil’s Den, follow Kubyenka to prepare for an ambush. You’ll need to collect hand cannons at their old campsite. After delivering the hand cannons to the bandits, the ambush will begin, and Henry will gain a Pistole in his inventory.

The chest with the handgonnes also contains Lead Ball ammo and Gunsmith’s Kit for repairing.

How To Get Lead Ball

Lead Ball ammo is rare and almost impossible to find in the Trosky Region. You can find a recipe to craft Lead Ball at an Alchemy Bench or purchase Lead Ball in Kuttenberg.

Lead Shot Gunpowder Recipe: The recipe is earned by completing the side-quest Opus Magnum for the Miller Kreyzl. Complete the quest to earn a recipe — this recipe is for the Alchemy Bench.

Recipe for Lead Shot Gunpowder can also be purchased from the Apothecary in Kuttenberg. More ammo can be purchased from Master Prokop Eldris in Kuttenberg — he’s located in the shop on the west side of the city.

There are more types of ammo to find for Handgonnes. Scatter Shot is a shotgun-like charge that fires a cluster of projectiles at close-range. It’s very ineffective at longer ranges, but makes aiming much easier.