Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Steal The Best Armor Set in Trosky

There’s an amazing set of armor found very early in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 but it’s only available if you’re ready to steal it. Crime isn’t for everyone, but there are two ways to steal everything you need off a very well-equipped NPC.

The best armor set in the Trosky region is worn by a guard in Semine — and getting his armor is going to be tricky. This former bandit only appears after progressing the Wedding Crashers quest and joining Lord Semine on a hunt. Complete The Jaunt quest and you’ll fight Gules with his group of bandits. You won’t be able to loot Gules, the bandit leader, during this quest. But you’ll get a second chance. After completing the quest, he’ll reappear in Semine, in the fort as a Guard Captain. He’s wearing his fancy, high-quality armor set, and you can steal it right off him.

Where To Find Gules

Gules is the Guard Captain in Semine Castle, the small fort on the east side of Semine Village. The guard captain will only appear after completing the quest The Jaunt — after travelling to Semine, you’ll encounter angry drunks. Lord Semine and his advisor will travel with you to hunt bandits in Apollonia. There, you’ll encounter Gules. After defeating him and his bandits, you’ll see Gules appear at Semine Castle.

Gules is a guard wearing red clothing and plate armor in Semine Castle .

is a guard wearing red clothing and plate armor in . Gules will only appear after completing The Jaunt quest.

Once you find him, you can start stealing from him.

How To Steal Gules’s Armor

The best way to rob Gules is by sneaking into his sleeping chamber at night. You’ll want to pickpocket the key from Gules while he’s sleeping, then take everything from the chest next to his bed. He’ll store his armor in the chest at night.

Gules sleeps in the loft — look for a doorway with stairs on the left leading up near the table where the Morovians drink.

sleeps in the — look for a doorway with stairs on the left leading up near the table where the Morovians drink. This is the same group that wanted to fistfight Henry before The Jaunt quest.

Go through the doorway and up the stairs to find the loft room. This is the stairs outside the courtyard with a pile of wood underneath.

To make robbing from Gules easier, go to the courtyard and wait until night. Everyone will go to bed except for one guard in the inner courtyard. Put on clothes that are quiet and sneak into the room upstairs. Before robbing from anyone, make sure to save your game. If you’re caught, you’ll have to pay a hefty fine.

In the loft where the guards sleep, go up the stairs and look on the bed to the left. You can easily rob him while he’s sleeping.

Take the keys (in the front pocket — bottom of the robbery circle) and you’ll be able to rob the Very Hard lockpick chest near the entrance door.

(in the front pocket — bottom of the robbery circle) and you’ll be able to rob the lockpick chest near the entrance door. Find the chest as you enter. Look near the doorway stairs. It’s to the right as you enter the interior room.

This chest contains armor from all the guards — focus on the highest value items to get Gules gear. Some of the gear is worth thousands of groschen. Focus on these items from the chest.

Items To Steal :

: Lords of Semine Knight Shield (260.3 Value)

Italian Bascinet (2,228.4 Value)

Milanese Brigadine (1,216.1 Value)

Hourglass Gauntlets (927.1 Value)

Milanese Gauntlets (970.1 Value)

Silesian Brigandine Sleeves (2,345.7 Value)

Half Plate Legs (473.4 Value)

This set of gear is exponentially more valuable and provides more protection than anything else you’ll find in the Trosky region or in the early game. You can also sell this gear for thousands of groschen — and you’ll even get a helmet with a face mask. Hold [D-Pad: Up] to lower the face shield and protect yourself even more from head strikes.

After robbing the items, make sure to avoid Semine for about a week. If you wait 7+ days your stolen gear will become legal — you can also sell your gear at a village that’s far away. Tachov is a great place to sell a few items right away. Wait long enough and all of this gear will lose the stolen marker.