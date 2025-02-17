Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Heal

Healing is a lot more complicated than it sounds in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Early in the game you’ll need to apply bandages to fix bleeding, but this doesn’t heal you. Bandages are only used to prevent bleeding. They don’t otherwise help at all when it comes to restoring your 100 HP pool. If you want to heal yourself, you’re going to need to sleep or craft up potions that heal you directly. There are basically three ways to heal, and we’re going to explain them all.

Healing With Sleep

Sleep is the main method for healing in the game and is most-often used when you’re between quests or have plenty of time. If you’re not on a time-limit or currently in combat, you can find a place to sleep.

A bed will unlock early if you complete a quest for the Blacksmith or Miller while following the main story.

Any camps outside of town will have bedrolls you can legally use. These camps will be marked on your map as you explore.

Beds can be purchased in some inns. You can also earn a bed in the Nomads’ Camp by completing a side-quest for the leader.

Finally, in the Herbwoman's Hut where you spend time recovering in the prologue has a free bed. You can't use the bed Henry slept in. You need to use the bed Hans slept in.

Depending on how long you sleep, you’ll heal more. You can also improve your sleep and heal faster with Chamomile Decoction — the first recipe you’ll unlock with alchemy in the game. Brew these and drink before sleeping. You’ll heal to 100% much faster. Otherwise, this potion does not directly heal you.

Sleeping is useful if you’re not currently busy, but if you need to heal directly right away, you’ll need to learn and craft Marigold Decoction.

Healing With Potions

The only way to heal in the middle of a fight or during a mission is with Marigold Decoction — a potion you can purchase from alchemists, or you can craft yourself with easy-to-find ingredients. This is one of the most important potions in the game, and practicing alchemy is worth it to get your hands on more Marigold Decoction.

The Marigold Decoction Recipe can be purchased from any alchemist vendor. Buy it from the alchemist in Troskowitz the starting village ASAP.

Marigold Decoction heals 20-30 HP over about a minute. So you'll need about 3-4 potions to fully heal Henry early in the game.

Marigold Decoction has ingredients you can collect right in Troskowitz — you can take any of the herbs growing in the Alchemist Vendor’s Garden, and that includes Marigold. Nettles are also found behind the stables, so you can always find everything you need.

With the right perks, you can craft up to x6 Marigold Decoctions per use at the Alchemy Bench. The ingredients aren’t a problem. It’s the time it takes to craft them. By crafting more in each batch, you’ll save yourself a lot of time and get more potions for less resources.

Unlock the Alchemy Perks Secret of Matter and Secret of Matter 2 to craft more potions per recipe completion.

It’s very important to collect as many of these potions as possible. There are more perks that improve potion effectiveness and healing, but getting lots of potions is the more important step if you want to stay healthy on the road.

Healing With the Trough

And finally, if you’re looking for a free method to heal — you won’t spend money, time or potions — then you’ll need a very specific perk.

Unlock the Next To Godliness perk in Vitality — this perk causes you to heal +10 HP every time you wash up. This works anywhere, but we’re going to use the trough because they’re so common. Troughs are located at almost every location.

To heal fully with a Trough, remove all your clothes after they're dirty. This will always happen after combat. Use the trough while naked.

, remove all your clothes after they’re dirty. This will always happen after combat. Use the trough while naked. Put on one piece of clothing at a time. Each single piece can also be cleaned, allowing you to clean yourself again — and again and again. Slowly put on one piece of clothing or armor at a time, cleaning after each one.

Using this method, you can fully heal yourself just by washing at any trough. It’s cheesy as heck, but it works.