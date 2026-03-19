Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Sony Dropping PlayStation Network / PSN Branding After Nearly Two Decades

by

It could be the end of an era… but why?

Sony is reportedly planning to drop their PlayStation Network and PSN branding for their online services.

Insider Gaming read an email Sony sent to developers informing them of this news. The email says this:

We’d like to inform you that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has strategically decided to phase out the terms “PlayStation Network” and “PSN” across our platform in order to properly capture the breadth of our evolving digital services.

…To simplify and unify branding, the terms “PlayStation Network” and “PSN” will be phased out across all SIE assets by September 2026. All features currently associated with PSN, including core network features such as friends, multiplayer, and trophies, will remain unaffected and available to players.

Sony launched PlayStation Network as part of the PlayStation 3 launch in November 2006 in Japan.

In 2012, Sony converted PSN accounts to Sony Entertainment Network Accounts, and in 2015, they shifted back to PSN as the ‘comprehensive digital entertainment brand.’

So Sony has made changes to PSN before but the brand stuck around. It remains to be seen what will replace the PSN name moving forward.

Recent Videos

Crimson Desert - Before You Buy

Crimson Desert - Before You Buy
What The HELL Is Going On With Nvidia DLSS 5?

What The HELL Is Going On With Nvidia DLSS 5?
20 Upcoming Games That CROSS THE LINE OF INSANITY

20 Upcoming Games That CROSS THE LINE OF INSANITY
10 Video Game Graphics That STILL Hold Up

10 Video Game Graphics That STILL Hold Up
The Best cRPG Ever Made?

The Best cRPG Ever Made?
20 Things Developers Knew WE WOULD TRY

20 Things Developers Knew WE WOULD TRY
WHY CRIMSON DESERT LOOKS THIS GOOD & MORE

WHY CRIMSON DESERT LOOKS THIS GOOD & MORE
10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious

10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , ,