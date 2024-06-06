GTA Online’s Newest Update Brings DIY Bounty Hunting

GTA Online’s newest update has brought some new interesting features to the game, including a DIY bounter hunter style game mode. Rockstar Games is always working on adding new content to the game every week to keep GTA Online exciting for all new and old players. Even having the opition to purchase the GTA+ subscription if you are a console player.

Rockstar Games always brings a big summer update for GTA Online, and this time there will be many new features added to the game including new vehicles that players can purchase if they wish, as well as stealing these cars to be able to get a big payout or increase in missions or other things. There isn’t a list yet as to all what missions will be affected but a few of them are listed below according to GameSpot.

Taxi Work

Open Wheel Races

Operation Paper Trail

“Testing Races is becoming easier, as creators can now launch tests from any chosen checkpoint, and also have the option to race multiple rounds in Drag Races before a winner is declared, alongside a range of new improvements designed to help the community create and share their amazing Races, Deathmatches, and more,” the Rockstar’s blog post reads.

GTA Online can be purchased separately or with GTA 5 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.