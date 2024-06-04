There Will Be No GTA 6 Trailer At Summer Games Fest

The Summer Games Fest showcase is right around the corner, starting on Friday, June 7, and with only a few days left before the big weekend, gamers all around are wondering what these big announcements will be over the weekend. So far we don’t know much that will be talked about, it is all rumors and speculation. However, Geoff Keighley, who organizes the show has given a little bit of info about what won’t be there at the show, according to Gamespot.

Something that Keighley already confirmed was that there will be no content for Grand Theft Auto 6 at the show, meaning no new trailer at the Summer Games Fest. It makes sense why some might have questioned if one would be shown at the showcase though, considering it has been 6 months since the first trailer was revealed and the game will be releasing just next year and we’ve only gotten one trailer for it.

Unfortunately, players will have to wait even longer for new GTA 6 content to drop though since we won’t be seeing any this coming weekend with all the big announcements and showcases that are coming. However, maybe later in the year we will see more about the game since it is set to release in Fall 2025, so that seems like more of a reasonable timeline overall.

All of the previous GTA installments can be played across different consoles like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.