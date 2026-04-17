Rumor: Fairgame$ Being Retrofitted Into An Extraction Shooter

Will this be a road to success?

Fairgame$ may be undergoing metamorphosis from a heist shooter to an extraction shooter.

Fairgame$was announced in 2023 as the first game by Haven Studios, founded by Jade Raymond. After what was allegedly a very poorly received playtest, Sony went silent as they worked on the game.

If these rumors are true, that playtest led to Jade Raymond leaving Haven Studios, Fairgame$ game director moving to WB Games Montreal, and an undisclosed number of Haven Studios developers being dropped after their contracts ended.

According to Insider Gaming, an internal document reveals Sony’s plan to shift Fairgame$ into an extraction shooter. The document describes these game modes in Fairgame$:

Break In – Find a vault code to gain access to the safe. Collect cash, upgrade your skillset, and make your play.

Drill – The vault is breached. Be the team to grab the cargo, or set up your strategy to intercept it.

Extract – The Cargo must be brought to the Extraction Site. Use the Extraction device to call your ride home. If your team fails to extract cargo, use another exit to Getaway.

As of last July 2025, Sony still intends to release Fairgame$.