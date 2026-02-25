Rumor: Fairgame$ Devs Aren’t Getting Their Contracts Renewed

Detective Seeds has shared new information about Haven Studios’ Fairgame$.

Seeds’ sources revealed that they are contractual workers at the game, and their contracts are not getting renewed.

There are more or less 50 contractual workers, but they don’t know how many of them will also end their contracts.

These sources also confirm Fairgame$ was deemed not ready to release after the latest playtest. We don’t know how recently that last playtest was.

But the rumor was Haven Studios founder Jade Raymond left after one particularly contentious playtest.

As recently as June 2025, Sony confirmed that they still intend to release Fairgame$. Seed’s sources corroborate that they were not told that Haven was being closed.

They believe Haven needs help from contractors, so they’re not sure why they aren’t getting renewed. And that’s all the information they have about Haven Studios and Fairgame$.

Sony may be looking to see how Marathon does before deciding what to do with Fairgame$. But with Payback 3 performing poorly, and Xbox cancelling their game Contraband, Sony should be considering if there’s still a market for heist games.