Fairgame$ Game Director Has Moved From Haven Studios To WB Games Montreal

Another LinkedIn account has revealed there’s some shakeups going on in the video game industry in Montreal.

Daniel Drapeau made this announcement on his LinkedIn last month:

As of this week, I joined WB Games Montreal Inc. as Creative Director. I can’t wait to start this wonderful adventure with all the great people here at the studio.

I also want to particularly thank Yves Lachance, Logan A. Lesage and Bryan Theberge for their trust and support throughout the process.

Now, let’s do this!

A Video Game Veteran In Montreal

Drapeau’s MobyGames listing reveals he has been in the industry since at least 2008. His most noteworthy work has been in Ubisoft and Eidos Montreal:

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist – Game Designers

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Team Lead Game Design

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Gameplay Director

There should be no question that Drapeau is a veteran in the industry, who at least knows his way around making games. It’s likely that he has even more games under his belt than what’s gone public. It’s the nature of the industry that games that have been cancelled or not yet revealed won’t appear in public data.

And it’s noteworthy that Fairgame$ doesn’t appear on either Drapeau’s LinkedIn or MobyGames. Drapeau does list himself as Game Director of Haven Studios, the studio that is making Fairgame$. He worked for Haven from March 2021 to August 2025.

A New Start At WB Games

From last month to the present, he is now Creative Director of WB Games Montreal. In spite of that studio’s struggles, there’s an upside to this new move.

Last February, WB Games Montreal was apparently pitching a Game Of Thrones video game. More recently, they put up a job opening for an executive producer. That job listing implied that it was now working on a DC Studios game.

Where Does This Leave Haven Studios?

This is only the latest in a stream of news that implies some bad things going on for Haven and its title Fairgame$. Sony announced last February that they were delaying the game to next year.

And then we got the big one last May. After Fairgame$ reportedly failed an internal test in Sony, Haven Studio’s founder Jade Raymond stepped down.

There’s A Broader Problem For Heist Shooters

Last month, Microsoft and Avalanche Studios halted development on Contraband. This does not necessarily mean the game was cancelled. But like Fairgame$, Contraband may not make it to market.

Both live service games were intended to compete in the space occupied by Payday 3. Unfortunately, the issues Starbreeze Studios has faced with their latest release seems to augur the end of the heist shooter as a genre. While Starbreeze is doing their best to turn their game around, they haven’t won their fans back yet.

Fairgame$’ future is now uncertain, but we do hope Haven Studios itself gets the opportunity to bounce back. Unfortunately, this may be a hint that that isn’t what’s happening behind the scenes.