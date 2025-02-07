WB Games Montreal Is Reportedly Pitching A Game based On Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones has a strong following. While the original series might have ended on a sour note, it hasn’t tainted the IP. There are spinoff series, novels, and video games in the works. In fact, a new report suggests WB Games Montreal is interested in dabbling with this franchise with a new game. However, right now, the team is only working on a pitch.

Jason Schreier at Bloomberg recently did an editorial on what he’s heard so far at Warner Bros. Games. Speaking with a few of his sources, they learned that WB Games Montreal is interested in picking back up with a new game project. If you don’t recall, their last release into the marketplace was Gotham Knights. That wasn’t as well received as developers had hoped. Since then, it’s been reported that they have aided other studios with their projects.

This team has since considered a few projects, including a revamp for Gotham Knights to help address some of the issues with the original game, a John Constantine game, and even a title based around The Flash. However, none of those projects would come to fruition.

That said, it looks like there is a new project currently being kicked around at the studio. This new game would be based on Game of Thrones, but that’s all we know. Apparently, the game is just getting sorted right now for a proper pitch to the head of Warner Bros. Games. That might be a bit before it even reaches this point, as we know the current president of Warner Bros. Games, David Haddad, is stepping down.

Meanwhile, in other news from this Bloomberg report, the Wonder Woman game is having a rough time. After spending $100 million, the game project was rebooted last year. Likewise, after Rocksteady Studios failed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game, their next game is a return to the Batman franchise for a new single-player experience.