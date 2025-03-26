Rumor: Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Isn’t Releasing Until After 2026

We don’t know enough to tell if the game is taking too long or is still early in development.

Jason Schreier has shared some new information about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Schreier made this comment on ResetERA, in response to someone who recalled something he claimed about Naughty Dog’s game, as well as CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 4. The comment Schreier was responding to said:

“When Jason Schreier teased about knowing some games that would be announced at The Game Awards he said that they’d be games releasing 2026 and beyond.”

Schreier then responded:

“I’m pretty sure I said they were both going to be very early teases. Neither of those games will be out next year.”

Sure enough, as we had just covered, CD Projekt RED revealed that The Witcher 4 would not reach its original planned release window of the end of 2026. However, while CD Projekt RED made this claim official news, Naughty Dog and Sony haven’t done the same thing for their game.

And there is still scant that we know about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. As Naughty Dog is drip feeding us lore and vague game details about their first original IP in decades, we still haven’t really gotten enough of a preview of gameplay to really know what to look forward to. Subsequently, we don’t really know about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’s budget or timetable to be able to say how big a game we should expect it to be, and how long we should expect before it gets released.

Now, we do remember that Colin Moriarty claimed all the way back in September of last year, that Sony was raising high budgets for many of their upcoming games. Those budgets are close to or possibly even higher than the alleged $ 400 million cost that it took to make Concord. As scandalous as it was that Concord cost so much to make, only to completely miss the mark, Moriarty painted a grimmer picture for Sony’s immediate future. Sony made other high risk, high reward games like this, such as the over $ 300 million we now know went into the making of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

As something we can now only reflect on in hindsight, its developer, Insomniac Games felt that they weren’t really able to make this very popular and successful game look like it cost $ 300 million to make. Unfortunately, as successful as it was, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was not profitable enough to protect Insomniac Games from layoffs.

So that’s the big elephant in the room surrounding Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. We can only hope that, even as Neil Druckmann revealed that they had been conceptualizing this game for some time, that they didn’t really take that much long on formal pre-production. Subsequently, we hope that Naughty Dog didn’t go overboard on a budget that they may not know how to spend in a way that it is fully realized in the game. Naughty Dog is one of Sony’s crown jewel studios, and the last thing they’ll want to do is fumble it like WB Games. But for now, we’re just going to have to wait for when Naughty Dog and Sony decide to give us another bigger preview.