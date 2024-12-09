Gameranx

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered Download Size

Prepare yourself for a wild nostalgic ride.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered are available for download on the PlayStation 4 and 5 tomorrow. The game’s first released in 1999 for the PlayStation and Windows. There have been numerous ports over the years and now we fans are spoilt with this remastered version. The actual size of the original game is likely somewhere between 300MB-700MB the remastered version is significantly larger.

Shared to Reddit by Turbostrider27, PlaystationSize released the download sizes of the various versions of the game on Twitter. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered will be 11.73GB for the PlayStation 4 and 7.87GB for the PlayStation 5. 

By modern standards, 7.87GB and 11.73GB seem relatively small for complete games. After all there are mobile games that are ten times the size of that. But it might be an indication of the scale of work done to the base game and the detail added to the visual assets.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 are a masterclass in storytelling. The voice acting and use of ambient noise are incredibly effective and emotive. If you are revisiting the game then you can use the added PlayStation trophies to add new challenges to the game. 

If you would like to find out more about the newly added PlayStation trophies then click here. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 are classics in their own right, if you’d like to find out more about the remastered editions then click here. If you don’t own a PlayStation but would still like to play these classics then check out the games’ Steam store page here

