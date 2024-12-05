Soul Reaver 1&2 Trophies Have Been Added To PSN

Now you have yet another reason to play through this classic.

Soul Reaver was an excellent game when it was released in 1999. It carried with it an incredibly engaging atmosphere. Despite the limitations of the systems at launch, the game captured the imaginations of many players. Now PlayStation has uploaded the Soul Reaver Trophies.

Turbostrider27 shared on Reddit that the trophies for the first and second games have been uploaded onto the PlayStation Network. The first game features fifty-five trophies and the second features twenty-nine trophies.

Soul Reaver Legacy of Kain, follows the journey of Raziel a lieutenant under Vampire lord Kain. Unfortunately, Raziel is killed by Kain. Before he can depart for the abyss he is revived by a God to become vengeance incarnate. That is when the player takes control and begins exploring the world around them.

Soul Reaver 2 is the sequel to the first game and as such picks up where the player left off with Raziel. Although the quest for vengeance continues, Raziel starts to uncover the ties he bore to the living world and his place in history.

Each of these games are awesome in their own right. Having PlayStation trophies serves to add new challenges for players who are playing through the game a second or third time. As stated above Soul Reaver 1 features fifty-five trophies. Forty-two of which are bronze, eleven are silver, one is gold and one is platinum. The second game was added to PSN as a DLC Trophy Pack and features seven bronze trophies, eighteen silver trophies and four gold trophies.

If you’d like to find out more about the remastered version of the Soul Reaver 1 and 2 click here.