Sony’s New Planet of The Discounts Sale

It’s a season for discounted games. Perfectly timed after the expensive festive season. It’s now that gamers need the reprieve the most. Both Nintendo and the Epic Games store have announced sales and now it’s Sony’s turn.

As shared by the folks over at PushSquare. Sony announced a sale over on their PS Store. Close to 1500 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games are on sale for the next two weeks. This sale will run from now to the 26th of February 2025.

Planet of the Discounts Sale:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Vault Edition $ 99.99 $79.99

$79.99 Grand Theft Auto Online(PS 5) $19.99 $9.99

$9.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition $79.99 $49.59

$49.59 Grand Theft Auto V $59.99 $19.79

$19.79 Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition $79.99 $23.99

$23.99 Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $39.99 $29.99

$29.99 Sea of Thieves $39.99 $23.99

$23.99 Resident Evil 4 $39.99 $19.99

$19.99 Mortal Kombat 1 $49.99 $19.99

$19.99 Diablo IV – Expansion Bundle $69.99 $41.99

$41.99 Cyberpunk 2077 – Ultimate Edition $70.99 $46.14

$46.14 Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition $39.99 $9.99

$9.99 Overcooked! All You Can Eat $39.99 $13.59

$13.59 Need for Speed Heat $59.99 $5.99

$5.99 Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition $39.99 $9.99

$9.99 Spyro Reignited Trilogy $39.99 $13.99

$13.99 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate $119.99 $23.00

$23.00 Persona 5 Royal $59.99 $23.99

$23.99 Sonic Frontiers PS4 & PS5 $59.99 $20.99

To see the full list of discounted games click here.

As mentioned above, the are several sales on the go at the moment. One of which is the Epic Games store sale, if you’d like to find out more click here. Nintendo also jumped on the train and is hosting a Play On event. In addition to giving away extra Gold and Platinum points, several games are being discounted as part of the event. Find out more here.