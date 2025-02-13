PlayStation Plus Game Catalog February 2025 Confirmed

If you missed it last night, Sony unveiled the year’s first PlayStation State of Play event. It was filled with new game announcements and updates to some already highly anticipated titles. However, outside of that, they took time to reveal what games will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month.

A few games are coming to the mix, along with a brand new title that will be available on day one of its launch. Fortunately, a nice variety of titles are being featured as well, so hopefully, there’s something available for you while you’re waiting for that next major title to launch into the marketplace.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog February 2025

-Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | PS4, PS5

-TopSpin 2k25 | PS4, PS5

-Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 | PS5

-SaGa Frontier Remastered | PS4

-Somerville | PS4, PS5

-Tin Hearts | PS4, PS5

-Mordhau | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Premium February 2025

-Patapon 3 | PS4, PS5

-Dropship: United Peace Force | PS4, PS5

These new game additions are set to launch on February 18, 2025, so you don’t have too long of a wait before you can get your hands on some new titles. Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 is a brand new title release that will be available on the subscription service. Of course, you also have a couple of classic titles if you’re subscribed to the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus. However, just to enjoy the standard PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, you only need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Extra.

Again, hopefully, there’s something here worth checking out while you wait for that next major title release on your radar to launch. Of course, there are a variety of other games available in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. So if you’re not subscribed to the Extra tier of the PlayStation Plus service, you might be missing out!