Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Drops A New Trailer Called The Abyss

Are you ready for the next game from the folks over at Don’t Nod? They have been working on a new episodic IP, as I’m sure you’re familiar with their past episodic works. These are the folks who previously delivered Life is Strange. Their next big title release is called Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and today, we have a brand new trailer to showcase. This latest trailer gives another sneak peek at what’s to come and our characters’ hardships.

Like Life is Strange, this game has mystery and perhaps even a supernatural element. However, the development team is keeping their cards close to their chests. We’re left with more questions than answers, but it won’t be long before we can finally unravel this mystery. This latest trailer further highlights some of the characters and mature themes in the game. If you’re keen on checking out the new trailer, you can watch it in the embedded video below.

Of course, that said, if this game completely went under the radar for you, we can offer some insight. Like I said earlier, there’s not much we can dwell on now. However, we’re following a group of friends. These girls formed a strong bond in 1995 within the fictional Michigan town of Velvet Cove.

Something happened in the summer of 1995. This event sparked the school friends to go their ways and stay out of contact. That was for decades until something happened, forcing this group to reunite and confront their secret after keeping it in the dark for 27 years.

This is an episodic game with two parts. The first part of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will launch on February 18, 2025, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, the second part will arrive on March 18, 2025.