Sony Raises Prices For PlayStation 5 Consoles Around The World, Including The US

Sony prepared their memory supplies, but they couldn’t prepare for this.

Sony has announced price increases for PlayStation 5 consoles and PlayStation Portal across the board, around the world.

The price increases will be effective April 2, and yes, the US is also getting these increases.

These are the new prices for the US:

PS5 – $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – $599.99

PS5 Pro – $899.99

PS Portal – $249.99

Last month, Sony CFO Lin Tao gave assurances that they had enough memory supplies for PlayStation 5 for the near future. But of course, that was before the current crisis surrounding oil supply and the trade route around the Strait of Hormuz.

We reported on the rumor that this price increase was coming just a few hours ago. And this is happening at the same time that Sony was caught doing A/B testing and dynamic pricing on the PlayStation Store.

Unfortunately, we can’t avoid the conclusion that Sony’s actions are particularly anti-consumer. Whether Nintendo, Microsoft, and Valve also raise prices for their hardware or not, it’s egregious that they still won’t address this pricing controversy.