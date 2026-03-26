PlayStation 5’s Dynamic Pricing Found Live On PlayStation Store’s Ongoing Spring Sale – Even Game Deals Are Compromised

Sony’s A/B testing and dynamic pricing continue on PlayStation 5’s PlayStation Store.

They were 1st caught doing dynamic pricing at the start of this month, and this incongruent pricing came to the US a few days later.

There are laws that restrict this behavior, for example if it is proven to be price discrimination. But it’s now been two weeks later, and we’re still seeing this happen.

Insider Gaming reported that their editor was offered a 70 % discount for Stellar Blade. However, after they logged out of their account, the discount dipped to 43 %. That’s the difference between $ 20.99 to $ 39.89.

Cheap Ass Gamer posted that Astro Bot was on sale for $ 26.99. However, they later confirmed some of their followers were offered a sale price of $ 39.59 instead.

Entities like Cheap Ass Gamer and Wario64 have to be careful about the PlayStation Store sales they share. But this also means that right now, if you buy a game in Sony’s Spring Sale, you could be charged more than other gamers, and Sony still won’t tell us why.