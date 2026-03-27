Rumor: PlayStation 5 Consoles Receiving Another Price Hike

We’ll see if this price hike includes America this time.

Two sources claim that PlayStation 5 consoles are going to rise in price very soon.

Sony had been raising prices for the console across different regions for a few years. While they initially avoided the US, they finally had to bring it stateside on August 2025.

As reported by PushSquare, French Twitter user GyoJvFR warned that a drastic price increase was imminent.

He provided these prices for the console in Europe:

PS5 Slim from €549.99 (~$634) to €649.99 (~$749)

PS5 Pro from €799.99 (~$922) to €899.99 (~$1,038)

PS5 Slim from €219.99 (~$253) to €249.99 (~$288)

A few hours afterwards, Brazilian Twitter user eXtas1s corroborated Gyo’s claims, saying they are “100 % true”. eXtas1s also says the official announcement is coming later today.

This rumor has emerged while PlayStation users have observed that the company is engaging in A/B testing and dynamic pricing on PlayStation Store.

Taking both together, it’s hard not to see Sony being aggressively anti-consumer. But we’ll see if this rumor turns out to be true.