Sony And Nintendo State They Will Have Enough Memory Supplies For PS5 and Switch 2 For 2026

Microsoft didn’t say anything because they’re in such a weird place.

Both Sony and Nintendo have assured the public that they have enough memory supplies for their game consoles for the year, without quite guaranteeing it 100 %.

Genki, who live-tweeted Sony’s latest quarterly earnings call, said this:

Sony CFO Lin Tao says they are already in a position to secure the minimum quantity of memory to manage until the end of this year’s holiday sales period!

Lin also said that they are still negotiating with their memory suppliers, and have plans in place to mitigate memory costs.

Nintendo Patents Watch shared a detail from Nintendo’s quarterly earnings call. He translated Shuntaro Furukawa’s answer when an investor asked about their memory supplies:

We do not anticipate supply shortages affecting production plans in the next fiscal year or beyond.

Sony and Nintendo rely on the same memory companies other tech companies use to supply their memory for the PS4, PS5, Switch, and Switch 2. They include SK Hynix, Kioxin (FKA Toshiba), and Macronix.

