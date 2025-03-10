PING and First Team Team Up To Launch Roblox’s Ultimate Golf Simulator

Look, if you’re asking us to say that “golf isn’t for everyone,” we’ll happily admit that! Golf is a game that honestly isn’t “the most exciting” unless you see a really great shot or there’s a “battle to the end” on the final holes. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of people invested in golf. It’s a true “world sport” that just about anyone can pick up with the right training. To that end, many out there want to become the “next big golfer,” and now, Roblox’s Ultimate Golf Simulator is here to help fuel that fire.

Yes, really, this is a thing. Not just that, as the above image highlights, it’s actually something that was made with the PGA. More specifically, it was made in collab with the groups PING and First Tee to help appeal to the “younger generation.”

Roblox’s Ultimate Golf Simulator will be released on March 19th, and the people behind the idea are excited for what comes next:

“With the popularity of golf and its growing appeal among young players, it’s important for PING to connect with this audience and present the game’s tremendous appeal to future generations,” revealed John K. Solheim, PING CEO and president in a statement to the PGA Tour website. “The PGA TOUR Ultimate Golf Simulator showcases the game in an exciting and engaging way that will have wide appeal among all age groups. The game is a lot of fun to play and we believe it will have a positive impact on creating new golfers and future fans of the game.”

So, what is the game actually about? Ironically, there will be actual PGA golfers in the game for players to interact with, and the “challenge” is to try and get as many hole-in-ones as possible! The better you do, the more in-game stuff you’ll get to wear. Now, if you want to get in on the action before everything goes fully live, there is a paid beta you can participate in.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time the PGA has done a game in this universe. They released a different one back in 2023, and so this shows how much they think this gaming universe can add to their sport that they’re willing to go back to it and do another experience. The team at First Tee, though, is just happy to use this platform to promote golf and help young kids:

“Partnering with the PGA TOUR and PING on a Roblox game is an important next step in ensuring we continue to connect with today’s youth and build interest in a game that can teach us many life lessons.”