Roblox Users Can Now Upload Short-Form Videos

Whether you like Roblox or not, you do have to acknowledge that the dev team works hard to make everything a fun experience while also continually giving players new things to do within the universe to up their enjoyment. Recently, the team has made it easier to find new content, and then, there’s the $1 million “Hunt” that is happening soon that will get a bunch of people’s attention for a time. Seriously, they’re giving away a million dollars during a special event; you might want to look into that. Anyway, the latest feature from the dev team involves…videos.

If anyone is getting “red flags” right now, then you’re likely not alone, but the intent of this ability is for users 13 and up who have verified accounts to be able to put 30-second videos into their content/game/world for one reason or another. Here’s how the dev team discussed it:

“Today, we are announcing the beta release of short-form video uploads, accessible to ID-verified developers that are 13+. Now, you can make your experiences more engaging by adding videos up to 30 seconds long. Use it for cutscenes, background décor, or tutorials to take immersion to a deeper level.”

To their credit, the team has put some serious restrictions on this so that things don’t become oversaturated or abused. For example, the limit really is thirty seconds, but also, you can only upload three videos during a 30 day period. Once you put up that first video, your timer begins. Another clever trick to try and regulate things is that you have to spend 2000 Robux to upload a single video. Thus, it’s a “costly endeavor” if you don’t have a lot saved up.

Because this is just a beta right now, things will be a bit buggy to start, but that might benefit the team. After all, this helps ensure that they can find issues with uploads and such, while also possibly being easier to locate those who are trying to abuse the system.

If you know anything about the history of Roblox, you’ll know that videos have been a part of its “sorted past” previously. Two words: Kim Kardashian.

Keeping things “to a minimum” with this new avenue could be a huge deal if contained properly. Only time will tell. So, if you’ve wanted to “spice up your world,” this might be how to do it. See what you can show/tell viewers in 30 seconds, and have at it!