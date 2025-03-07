Roblox Gets Yet Another Real-Life Business In Its Universe Via Galderma

Screenshot

A recurring trend that we’ve been covering recently is that Roblox has gotten numerous real-life companies to come into its universe to product their products. The gaming space is also seeking out partnerships with real-life brands like sports teams to help push the game to more potential players, but that’s another story entirely. Anyway, so far in recent times, we’ve seen Chipotle make a restaurant where you can make your own burritos, and we’ve seen H&R Block make a tax mini-game so that…well…people can do taxes. It’s a thing. Anywho, the next company to step up to the plate to try and brand in a unique way is Galderma.

If you don’t know them, they’re part of the company Differin, which is an acne company. The company’s goal via its “Level Up” campaign is to create games that will make players more aware of their skin care. They’re specifically targeting Gen-Z players who might not take care of themselves as much as they should, especially when it comes to their skin.

So, what kind of games are within this special Galderma space? There’s a mini-game called “Foam Blaster,” where your task is to use a special kind of foam to “clean up faces.” The foam is apparently one of the company’s main products. Thus, it’s true synergy.

Then, there’s “Power Patch Splat,” where you’ll use the company’s special patches to get rid of pimples. Finally, there’s “Zit Zapper,” where, you know, you’ll zap zits…using one of the company’s other products. You get the idea at this point, right?

Here’s an official statement on the crossover via Galderma:

“By integrating with some of the most popular games on the platform, the ‘Level Up Lobby’ experience invites players into an interactive world where mini-games meet skin health education, empowering the gaming community with knowledge and confidence.”

While it might seem a bit “overkill” that Galderma would be using its products in gaming form to help showcase the “dangers of acne and zits,” do you remember what it was like when those were all over your face and body? It can be a mentally scarring experience, and certain studies note that it can lead to serious things like depression.

So, if you need only play a Roblox game to “help take it seriously” and then realize that Galderma and Differin are trying to help you get out of that “state” with its products, isn’t that worth giving them a try?