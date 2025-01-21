Rumor: Even The Most Ambitious AAAs Are Being Considered For The Switch 2

Brazilian video game journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, aka PH Brazil, or for some gamers, Brazil, has made a new English language YouTube video about the Switch 2.

Of course, Lippe knows that the English speaking gamers are also following his rumors, but when he makes these videos, it’s because he wants to express a message to gamers around the world. He previously made a Brazilian language video claiming that Microsoft would become the console’s biggest third party supporter. But now he has something to say to everyone.

It’s not a long video, and this is what he said:

“How powerful is the Switch 2 really? Powerful enough that basically every third party is considering supporting it with its most ambitious AAA titles. This is very different from what has happened in the past when some of these companies would support Nintendo platforms with conversions of older games or maybe recent but not so ambitious ones.”

Lippe went on to say that he is hearing third party companies are not ruling out any game from being ported to the upcoming console. It’s not a guarantee that every multiplatform game can run on the Switch 2, but it seems that the floodgates are completely open.

Lippe’s statement is interesting in how this could be the first Nintendo console since the GameCube that could have real console parity. It must be said that Nintendo requiring third parties to reframe game development to fit their ‘gimmicky’ consoles was not necessarily a bad thing. If Nintendo under the late Satoru Iwata did not innovate with platforms like the DS and Wii, we would not have third party games like Just Dance, Resident Evil Revelations, No More Heroes, Trauma Center, Elite Beat Agents, etc.

These platforms were also opportunities for developers to make interesting and unique versions of their games, like the Wii versions of Prince of Persia and SSX, or the Wii U versions of Batman Arkham City and Need for Speed Underground. It certainly seems quaint to recall these now, as the third party titles that made their way to the Switch are considerably less ambitious, and are mostly less graphically intensive versions of games like EA Sports FC and WWE 2K, or long needed ports of older games like the Borderlands or Metal Gear franchises.

Still, what the Switch lacked in enabling innovation, it made up for in having Nvidia’s technology and support. This is what made the so-called impossible ports of games like Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice possible on Switch, when they weren’t on those last two generations. But now, rumors that third parties are returning to Nintendo on the Switch 2, without requiring contracts with third parties that they may not honor, or having to pay for exclusivity.

We have reason to believe that this isn’t just lip service too. As this analysis by Matthew Ball argues, those third parties are hoping the Switch 2 will bring back their business. But with all that said, we are now waiting on those third parties to reveal their games.

You can watch Lippe’s video below.