Is Microsoft Developing More Games For Nintendo Switch 2 Than Anyone Else?

Currently, we only know a very select handful of games that will arrive for the Nintendo Switch 2. For example, we know a Mario Kart title is coming based on the presentation tomorrow. We also know about a few Kickstarter titles that were labeled as coming “to Nintendo’s next platform,” and there are PLENTY of rumors about who else will show up in the immediate launch window and beyond. The catch, as it were, is that while there are plenty of rumors about 3rd party support from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Konami, Atlus, and more, it appears that Microsoft is going big on its Switch 2 support.

You might recall a certain rumor stating a certain collection featuring Master Chief might come to the Switch 2, which sparked all manner of rumors about the state of the Xbox brand. Then, PH Brazil, who was one of the leakers who correctly predicted the Thursday reveal of the Switch 2, had this to say about Microsoft’s support of the new system:

‘I won’t go in details yet, but out of all companies I’m aware that are making Switch 2 games, the largest list of confirmed games is from Microsoft. Literally there’s more games from Microsoft for Switch 2, that I know of, than any other company, it’s a LOT of stuff, A LOT.’

Now, as many wisely note, there’s some context to this that has to be noted. The biggest of which is that while Microsoft is a “rival entity” to Nintendo, it does have multiple developers under its banner, including Bethesda and Activision. Both of those make games that aren’t exclusively for Xbox systems, as proven by recent history. That being said, a good set of those games ARE meant to be Xbox exclusives, so if Microsoft is doing a pivot to being more multiplatform, that will back up some of the other rumors we’ve heard about the company and the state of its gaming branch.

One of the true ironies of this is that Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said in a 2020 email that his “dream” was to buy Nintendo and get its games on Xbox platforms, stating that “their future is in software alone, I wish they would realize that.”

Fast forward to 2025, and the Nintendo Switch 2 has many people hyped; the Xbox Series X/S is underperforming heavily, and Microsoft is slowly spreading out its exclusives and heavy hitters to rival platforms.

So, Phil Spencer’s “dream” is most emphatically…still that.