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Former Halo Veteran Alleges Politicking And Misconduct In Halo Studios In The Past Two Years

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The most troubling part about these claims is how recent they are.

Halo Studios faces new serious allegations, and they’re a lot more recent than you may think.

We’ve heard of a lot of rumors and speculation about the woes surrounding the studio when they made Halo Infinite and were still called 343 Industries. But Glenn Israel, who was Halo’s former art director, makes claims as recently as last year.

As explained in Windows Central, Glenn described senior staff engaging in blacklisting, fraud, favoritism, and cronyism. Glenn also claims to have been personally harassed multiple times, in an effort to create grounds for his termination.

Glenn also claims he reported incidents to Microsoft HR, who did not act on them and even threatened retaliation. In his words, HR is “compartmentalized to obfuscate responsibility and create plausible deniability.

Other former Halo devs also emerged to support Glenn’s claims, which fit a timeframe between January 2024 and June 2025. For their part Xbox gave this statement:

Out of respect we don’t publicly discuss individual employee issues, but we do take all claims seriously for both current and former employees.

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