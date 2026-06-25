Leaker Who Accurately Claimed GTA 6 Won’t Be On Disc At Launch Says They’re Coming This December

Last January, Graczdari revealed that Take-Two will not be launching GTA 6 with any boxed editions for launch. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said ‘that’s not the plan’ when asked about this in an interview a week later.

Now, we know that Graczdari was telling the truth after all. Take-Two’s press release clearly said that they would be shipping codes in boxes to retailers. With Graczdari being vindicated, he has an interesting new update to share.

As reported by Polish news outlet PPE.pl, the discs will be available this December. That’s only one month after the game releases in November 19.

Graczdari also originally said that their motivation for a digital launch was to avoid story and gameplay spoilers to get leaked. Graczdari’s claims were corroborated by PPE.pl’s editor, who also heard from various sources that it could be released sometime between 3 weeks later, all the way to 2027.

If it’s true, then Strauss Zelnick tried to be clever when he was asked about the rumor months ago. But that also means that he didn’t exactly lie about GTA 6 not having a physical release after all.