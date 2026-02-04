Gameranx

Strauss Zelnick Debunks Rumor GTA 6 Physical Release Is Delayed

We hope at least the whole story campaign is on disc.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has debunked the rumor that GTA 6’s physical release is being delayed.

Last week, there was a rumor from Polish source Graczdari that Take-Two was planning to delay the game’s physical release and only have it launch as digital only. In fact, Graczdari claimed disc copies might take until 2027.

In an interview with Variety, Zelnick simply said:

That’s not the plan.

Videotechuk shared on Twitter that he found a trademark filing for GTA 6’s game manuals from all the way back in 2023.

These are the same manuals that come with the game when you buy it on disc. So videotechuk was sure that Rockstar didn’t plan to separate the physical and digital release of the game.

We don’t know where Graczdari got his information, but it’s definitely a relief that it all turned out to not be true. We should definitely be skeptical about even the supposed ‘realistic’ rumors that may seem pessimistic, but don’t have a solid basis.

