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XBOX Debunks Claim That GTA 6 Was Pre-Ordered 8 Times More On PS5 Than XBOX Series X|S

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GTA 6 probably needs to sell more than that.

XBOX has officially debunked IGN, over GTA 6.

A few days ago, IGN shared this claim on social media:

Through IGN Finds’ and commerce affiliate linking program, the data is showing that PlayStation is outperforming Xbox by a rate of 8-to-1.

IGN Finds is the site’s deals and savings program, where they share links with affiliates that make them money in turn.

In an unusual move, XBOX reached out to Windows Central to debunk this claim. They said this:

This doesn’t represent pre-order data. We’ve had record orders. People should wait for real data and not clicks on affiliate links.

Of course, gamers could have read IGN’s claims and understand that they only have a snapshot of data regarding pre-orders at best.

But XBOX seems to have shifted position to confronting potential negative narratives about their brand. We have already seen CEO Asha Sharma is ready to talk to critics, and CSO Matthew Ball has been debunking fake news lately.

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