XBOX’s Matthew Ball Debunks Rumor They Will “Reverse Course” On Console Exclusives

A lot of fake news and rumors going around.

XBOX Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball has once again come online to debunk a viral rumor about the company.

Following rumors that multiple Xbox game studios are at risk of being shut down, another rumor spread that Xbox is also immediately backtracking on console exclusives.

Ball said this on Twitter:

These rumors are false. Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will stay exclusive. There are no conversations and have been no conversations to “reverse course.” And as we said last week, players can continue to expect signature exclusives from us every year.

This was a promise that Asha Sharma wrote into the publicly shared Team XBOX newsletter 100 Days: XBOX Reset. In the same letter, Asha also reiterated they are committed to releasing Project Helix.

Asha also spoke of XBOX being overextended, which is the presumed rationale behind these rumored layoffs. But we’re still waiting for official announcements for now.