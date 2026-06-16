Rumor: Multiple Xbox Game Studios At Risk For Closing

We may get some official confirmation of Xbox’s plans soon.

Rumors have spread like wildfire that multiple Xbox Game Studios are at risk of closure.

The names that have spread around include Compulsion Games, Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and even Bethesda’s Arkane Studios and id software. While it would be worrisome if true, XBOX has yet to confirm or deny these rumors in general or for any of these studios.

Jason Schreier reports in Bloomberg that these studios are currently in active negotiations to buy themselves back and go independent again. NateTheHate claims that Double Fine has a clause in their contract that allows them to do exactly this.

In theory, any of these studios can buy themselves out of Xbox, assuming they can raise the money to do so. But we may not have to wait that much longer to confirm which studios are in or out.

NateTheHate also says that news could be coming as soon as this week. XBOX CEO Asha Sharma promised transparency with their customers, so this may currently be a matter of finalizing decisions before they make announcements.