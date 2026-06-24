GTA 6 Is $ 80, With A $ 100 Special Edition

Rockstar has finally revealed GTA 6’s retail price.

They made this announcement in their press release:

Launching November 19, 2026, for the PlayStation® 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems for $79.99, Grand Theft Auto VI features a single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet.

The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition amplifies this experience with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story, and will be available for $99.99.

This ends all the speculation on GTA 6’s retail price, and it seems the industry is now set to make $ 80 the standard price for a AAA game. Of course, Rockstar has finally shared all these details ahead of pre-orders going live tomorrow.

Rockstar also revealed a Vintage Vice City Pack as a pre-order bonus, with gear and items reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.