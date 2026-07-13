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UK Retail Group Denounces PlayStation’s Choice To Stop Making Physical Disc Games

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The ERA makes the case for Sony hurting consumers, and more.

A new trade group has chimed in on Sony’s plan to stop making disc games.

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) shared this statement:

PlayStation’s announcement that major games will no longer be available on disc is a triumph of corporate convenience over consumer choice

…Every year, millions of gamers still choose to buy physical copies because they value true ownership.

…Consumers deserve the freedom to choose how they buy their entertainment. Removing discs doesn’t represent progress – it simply removes choice. That’s bad for gamers, bad for retailers and ultimately bad for the long-term health and preservation of our games industry.

The ERA represents UK retailers such as HMV, Asda, Morrisons, and the UK version of GameStop, GAME. They also claim that disc games made £300 million last year.

We’ve reported on regulators around the world that may take action vs. PlayStation for this. While the EU may not be able to force Sony to stop their plan, other groups chiming in may place pressure on the company.

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