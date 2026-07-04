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PlayStation Could Face Regulation Worldwide For Choosing To Stop Making Physical Games

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I don’t think you can dismiss all of this as cope.

If some hardcore Sony fans thought that the backlash vs. PlayStation was going to be minor and forgotten, they would be completely wrong.

Sony started off the month with the unwelcome news that they would end making disc games in 2028. Of course, many fans have spoken loudly vs. this, and the community noticed that their social media channels have taken a break.

But they won’t be able to ignore some people who are chiming in. Brazilian lawmaker Erika Hilton just revealed on Bluesky that she’s sent a notice to their customer protection agency.

Subsequently, French politician Emma Rafowicz has also chimed in. She is also a member of the EU parliament, and she promises to raise the issue with the EU. She also brought up Stop Killing Games’ recent petition.

But Emma won’t have to bring it up in the EU on her own. Twitter user @hillsymcmlxxvi shared a screenshot showing they contacted the European Commission about this issue, probably as a petition.

But it should stand to reason that the issues surrounding consumer rights make Sony’s choice a political issue, around the world to boot. We’ll see if Sony anticipated this and came prepared.

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