Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Stop Killing Games Campaign Faces Huge Setback After EU Rejects Policy Proposal

by

Not the killing blow, but they just answered the ten count after a KO punch.

Stop Killing Games has hit their latest setback, but this one is quite serious.

In response to their huge European Citizen’s Initiative campaign, the European Commission said this:

The Commission considers that at this stage it cannot propose a legal obligation to keep video games playable after they stop being provided commercially. This is due, also, to existing intellectual property rights.

The Commission did say they will take other actions to address SKG’s concerns. They are drafting a code of conduct to manage end of life for video games, and will launch a new campaign to make sure consumers know about their digital content rights as is.

In response, Stop Killing Games says they will bring the issue to the EU Parliament, this time as an amendment to the Digital Fairness Act. Stop Killing Games had previously failed to convince UK’s CMA to draft new rules or legislation.

Stop Killing Games has already swayed some EU Parliament members to their side, but it’s clear that they haven’t achieved consensus on it yet. It will still take a few months more, possibly even years, before we find out how their push in the EU Parliament fares.

Recent Videos

10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2026 [First Half]

10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2026 [First Half]
10 GAMES that Embarrass Modern AAA Games

10 GAMES that Embarrass Modern AAA Games
Skyrim in 2026 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME

Skyrim in 2026 is A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT GAME
Top 20 NEW Games of 2026 [Second Half]

Top 20 NEW Games of 2026 [Second Half]
20 Games That FORCED YOU TO CHEAT

20 Games That FORCED YOU TO CHEAT
CRIMSON DESERT CHANGING ITS STORY? XBOX COMEBACK PLAN & MORE

CRIMSON DESERT CHANGING ITS STORY? XBOX COMEBACK PLAN & MORE
10 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS from Summer Game Fest

10 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS from Summer Game Fest
10 Games That REWARD You For Being CRAZY

10 Games That REWARD You For Being CRAZY
10 Most IMPROVED Games of 2026 That Play Different

10 Most IMPROVED Games of 2026 That Play Different
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,