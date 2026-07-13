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EU Cannot Order PlayStation To Keep Making Physical Disc Games, EU Member Reveals

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It’s certainly disappointing news for gamers.

A member of the EU has revealed that they can’t force PlayStation to cancel their plans to stop making physical disc games.

Michael McGrath is the EU’s Commissioner for consumer protection. When asked about this issue in the press, McGrath said this:

It does come down to commercial and contractual freedoms, and companies are free to offer games and services in the manner that they see fit, provided that consumer rights are fully protected in line with national and EU law.

At this time, we did have to consider a European citizens initiative on this question of whether games should continue to be available after a new edition of the game has been brought forward.

McGrath is alluding to the EU’s decision last month to reject Stop Killing Games’ policy proposal. While we don’t know the full picture on this opinion, the EU may have to see Sony violate consumer rights in their digital pricing before they see the issue differently.

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