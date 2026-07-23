Sony Is Enforcing The “Strictest Social Media Guidelines” Over The Physical PlayStation Games Debacle

Sony really is ready to throw their goodwill away.

Sony was apparently ready for the PR nightmare when they decided to stop making physical PlayStation games on disc.

YouTuber Alanah Pearce previously worked for Sony, as one of the writers for God of War: Laufey. In a new YouTube video discussing the controversy, she said this:

Sony already knew everyone would be pissed off – they knew this. People working within PlayStation first-party studios told me Sony had the strictest social media guidelines for this particular thing they’ve ever seen issued.

Alanah went on to explain that Sony regularly shares social media guidelines, and she was given guidelines while she was working on God of War: Laufey.

But this time, Sony is applying their strictest guidelines ever. Alanah surmises that Sony was already preparing for a severe backlash.

Apparently, Sony is ready to gamble all their goodwill on this. They may have calculated that PlayStation gamers will be too invested in their ecosystem to leave, even if they wanted to.

If Sony read their cards wrong, they could pay dearly for this decision. But this will all depend on what gamers themselves do.