Women Helped Make God Of War’s Spiciest “Mini-Games”

A former Santa Monica Studio developer has made a surprising revelation about the classic God of War games.

Last month, Santa Monica Studio confirmed they are currently remaking the God of War trilogy, consisting of the first two games on PlayStation 2 and the 3rd game on PlayStation 3.

But this raised concerns with fans that they might make changes to the content in the games because of its controversial subject matter. But it looks like those concerns may be based on some wrong assumptions.

Former Santa Monica Studio staffer and streamer Alanah Pearce revealed that women worked on the love making scenes in the God of War games, including herself.

She elaborated that she doesn’t feel these mini-games are disrespectful. In fact they appear to be critical of Kratos because he doesn’t seem to find sex fulfilling.

While Alanah makes strong points here, there are other parts of the original games that do not fall under these arguments. We are genuinely curious if Santa Monica Studio has already decided how they will address these parts, and if they can find a solution that will satisfy everyone.