Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Santa Monica Studio Confirms God Of War Trilogy Remake In Development, TC Carson Returns

by

So many questions…

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed they are remaking the first God Of War trilogy.

In a brief trailer in the State of Play, we got our first look at the remake’s official logo. TC Carson also came on screen to confirm that he is returning as the original voice of Kratos.

This is all we know for now about the God of War Trilogy Remake. We didn’t even get any confirmation on platforms.

And that’s relevant because Santa Monica Studio is still working on these remakes right now. It’s possible that they will skip the PlayStation 4 and even PlayStation 5.

We still have so many questions, but at least we finally confirmed all those rumors from the past few years were true after all.

In the meantime, Sony also revealed God of War Sons of Sparta, a 2D action platformer developed by Mega Cat Studio. It’s now available on the PlayStation 5.

Recent Videos

High on Life 2 - Before You Buy

High on Life 2 - Before You Buy
Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy

Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy
10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out

10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out
Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW

Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW
Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026
10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED

10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED
Menace - Before You Buy

Menace - Before You Buy
AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE

AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE
Nioh 3 - Before You Buy

Nioh 3 - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,