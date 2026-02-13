Santa Monica Studio Confirms God Of War Trilogy Remake In Development, TC Carson Returns

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed they are remaking the first God Of War trilogy.

In a brief trailer in the State of Play, we got our first look at the remake’s official logo. TC Carson also came on screen to confirm that he is returning as the original voice of Kratos.

This is all we know for now about the God of War Trilogy Remake. We didn’t even get any confirmation on platforms.

And that’s relevant because Santa Monica Studio is still working on these remakes right now. It’s possible that they will skip the PlayStation 4 and even PlayStation 5.

We still have so many questions, but at least we finally confirmed all those rumors from the past few years were true after all.

In the meantime, Sony also revealed God of War Sons of Sparta, a 2D action platformer developed by Mega Cat Studio. It’s now available on the PlayStation 5.