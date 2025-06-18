Rumor: New God of War Game Delayed To 2026

There are never any shortages when it comes to rumors, speculation, and supposed leaks in the video game industry. We’ve seen a flurry of them online all the time. However, some rumors have surfaced from credible online sources. One of those online sources suggested that a new God of War game was coming this year. With it yet to be unveiled, the insider is now suggesting it was pushed back.

I’m sure you might have heard the rumor already. It’s been all over the web this year. If it somehow escaped you, the new God of War game is said to be far different. With a drastically smaller scope, developers were trading in the typical 3D gameplay experience for a 2.5D Metroidvania-style gameplay experience.

It’s also said that this game would be set up as a prequel of sorts. We would be going back to Kratos’s old stomping ground in Greece. However, that’s about all we know so far. But Jeff Grubb, an insider with a strong following, recently brought the game back up in a recent podcast. It was briefly mentioned around 31:00 into the Last of the Nintendogs show. What Jeff Grubb notes is that he has recently heard that the game was delayed internally to 2026.

Some fans were likely hopeful that the State of Play event, which took place just before Summer Game Fest, would finally reveal the game to the public. That didn’t come to fruition, and now that the dust is settling after the big showcases this month, it looks like we can scratch this game from showing up later on in the year.

At any rate, this is purely a rumor right now. There hasn’t been any confirmation that we’ll see a new God of War game, and if we do, we’ll have to see if the rumors prove true regarding its gameplay and setting.