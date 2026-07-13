PlayStation Facing Antitrust Complaint In Mexico Over Physical Game Discs

This could be the first serious challenge Sony faces for this decision.

Sony is now facing regulatory action in Mexico over their decision to stop making PlayStation game discs.

As reported by Level Up, Federal Representative Iraís Reyes and Senator Luis Donaldo Colosio are filing a complaint against their National Antitrust Commission.

While Rep. Reyes and Sen. Colosio are both members of the political party Movimiento Ciudadano, they are filing this complaint as private citizens. However, they both clearly understand the situation from a gamer/consumer perspective.

Rep. Reyes talked about how PlayStation gamers would only be able to buy their games directly from PlayStation. Subsequently, Sen. Colosio pointed out how local retailers, like Liverpool, Sanborns, and GamePlanet, would be harmed by this move.

This move may be a prelude to other political actions, including legislation. Their complaint refers to this as a relative monopolistic practice that violates Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Law. But then again, since Mexico’s antitrust commission only started last year, this issue could show how powerful it actually is.

If Mexico does take action, it could force the EU to reexamine if they should regulate Sony as well.