Rumor: Star Wars Eclipse Is No Longer Releasing In 2026, As Quantic Dream Itself Is On The Ropes

We may never get this game at all if they don’t find success now.

Unfortunately, it no longer looks like Star Wars Eclipse is releasing this year.

Quantic Dream announced Star Wars Eclipse in The Game Awards 2021. It was described as an “action-adventure, multiple-character branching narrative game set in the High Republic era.” AKA, the Golden Age of the Jedi.

In 2023, Insider Gaming reported that Star Wars Eclipse was expected to release in 2026. They had multiple issues at the time, including needing more devs to work on the game.

Today, Insider Gaming reports that development is ‘very slow going’, with a source claiming that they have made little progress in months. The issue? A lack of faith in Quantic Dream itself.

NetEase purchased Quantic Dream in 2022, but no longer seem enthusiastic about the studio. Quantic Dream just published their first live service title, Spellcasters Chronicles, in Early Access.

To quote Insider Gaming’s source:

At this stage, the long-term outlook is less driven by creative capabilities and more by financial viability.

Should Spellcasters fail commercially, NetEase is expected to reevaluate its commitment to the studio and could opt to discontinue further investment.