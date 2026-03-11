Rumor: GTA 6’s Locations Will Be Extensive And Feel Meaningful

This builds on what Rockstar invented over 20 years ago.

Disastrous_Suit5731 has shared an ambitious vision for GTA 6’s open world.

We’ve been reporting on his rumors for some time. While we can’t vouch for his claims or identity, there is more credibility to them than the average debunked fake leak.

We previously reported on their claims that it will have large and convincing airports and supermarkets. Disastrous_Suit5731 expanded on that further.

They said this:

The interiors in the game are extensive. There are massive supermarkets similar in size to major real life chains, fully enterable, with NPCs working registers, scanning items, and shopping normally.

There are also shopping malls, hotels, clothing stores, sneaker stores, adult stores, pet shops where you can buy pets and supplies, zoos, theme parks, restaurants, fast food spots, gyms, and massage parlors. The interiors feel meaningful rather than just decorative.

Of course, Rockstar came up with the template for 3D video game open worlds in the 2000s. What Disastrous_Suit5731 is describing is a world that’s even more convincing that builds on that foundation.