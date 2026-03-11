Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: GTA 6’s Locations Will Be Extensive And Feel Meaningful

by

This builds on what Rockstar invented over 20 years ago.

Disastrous_Suit5731 has shared an ambitious vision for GTA 6’s open world.

We’ve been reporting on his rumors for some time. While we can’t vouch for his claims or identity, there is more credibility to them than the average debunked fake leak.

We previously reported on their claims that it will have large and convincing airports and supermarkets. Disastrous_Suit5731 expanded on that further.

They said this:

The interiors in the game are extensive. There are massive supermarkets similar in size to major real life chains, fully enterable, with NPCs working registers, scanning items, and shopping normally.

There are also shopping malls, hotels, clothing stores, sneaker stores, adult stores, pet shops where you can buy pets and supplies, zoos, theme parks, restaurants, fast food spots, gyms, and massage parlors. The interiors feel meaningful rather than just decorative.

Of course, Rockstar came up with the template for 3D video game open worlds in the 2000s. What Disastrous_Suit5731 is describing is a world that’s even more convincing that builds on that foundation.

Recent Videos

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Category: Tag: , , , , ,