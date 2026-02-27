Rumor: GTA 6 Will Have Convincingly Real Crowds Of People In Supermarkets And Airports

This is all a little too big to believe… unless…

Redditor Disastrous_Suit5731 has shared some interesting rumors about GTA 6.

Disastrous_Suit5731 claims to have worked on the game in late 2020 and leaving Rockstar for personal reasons. They decided to share some rumors because they feel strange looking at the online speculation.

They claim there will be another level of detail in large locations like supermarkets and airports. While Rockstar has built games which make you feel like you’re in worlds where NPCs can go on living without you, this takes it to another level.

For example, when you enter a supermarket, you can see people shopping down the aisles with pushcarts or rushing along. Cashiers and stockers will scan groceries and move items around.

But its goes so far that you can drop an item and end up arguing with the staff.

In another example, Disastrous_Suit5731 describes an airport bustling with activity. Some passengers will be walking calmly, while others will be running.

You will see families give their goodbyes and people arguing with security. This realistic behavior will reach the point that you’ll be able to see multiple things happening at the same time.