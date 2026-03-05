Gameranx

Rumor: GTA 6 Phones Will Feel Real, With Fully Featured In-Game Apps

by

This specific claim is corroborated by something from datamining.

Disastrous_Suit5731 makes some interesting claims about phones in GTA 6.

On a reddit post two weeks ago, he wrote this:

Phones in GTA VI are fully simulated and feel like real smartphones. Each app is detailed and functional. You can use them to text NPCs, check social media, watch videos, manage contacts, and more.

The social media apps are parodies of real platforms. There is one that mimics X, another that parodies Instagram, and one similar to TikTok.

They also claim this will be central to gameplay. While we don’t know how credible Disastrous_Suit5731 is, this claim did grab our interest.

Last September 2025, fans caught Take-Two registering domains for what look like parody names of real life mobile apps. So we were already speculating on mobile apps being a huge part of GTA 6.

So this lends credence to Disastrous_Suit5731 and their other claims. At the very least, this reddit is worth noting to go back to this November.

