Rumor: Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Have Parodies of Whatsapp, Uber, Venmo, And More

Rockstar has put the work in to keep Grand Theft Auto 6 up to date.

Tez2 shared this information on GTAForums:

Chit chat aside, I came across some domains all registered on May 27 under Take-Two’s nameservers that seem to be VI-related.

These domains could be in-game sites that R* may redirect to VI’s page later on, like what we’ve seen with IV and V. Or some could be completely unrelated instead.

The Funniest Domains You Can Think Of

Here’s the list of domains Take-Two registered:

what-up.app (Known from the leaks)

rydeme.app

buckme.app

leonidagov.org

brianandbradley.com

hookers-galore.com

wipeoutcornskin.com

myboyhasacreepycorndog.com

what-up.app was identified in the 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks. This is supposed to be the copycat for Whatsapp.

Redittor Zamnboi has made some interesting speculation on these other domains as well.

They believe rydeme is Uber and buckme is Cashapp and/or Venmo.

Most interestingly, they believe Brian and Bradley is a reference and/or parody of Morgan & Morgan. And no, this is not some obscure lore linking it to Red Dead Redemption’s Arthur Morgan.

Morgan & Morgan is a famous US law firm. In fact, it advertises itself as America’s Largest Injury Law Firm. It’s particularly successful because of how well it has marketed itself since its founding in 1988.

Lastly, Zamnboi speculates hookers-galore is the stand in for OnlyFans. But that doesn’t really make sense.

OnlyFans is about content creation and is not exclusive to sex work. Because of OnlyFans rules, that sex work also doesn’t extend to things like escort services.

We won’t identify what websites or apps you could use for that, but that’s what this domain is more likely to be parodying.

What Could These Domains Be For?

So we can immediately imagine these apps will be used in game. Lucia and Jason will probably use several of these apps in the course of this game.

Rockstar will have the characters use this app to make Grand Theft Auto 6 a partial simulation. At the same time, we can see the intent to parody these apps and sites.

But we think there’s another layer they could use these domains for.

What If These Are Real Fake Apps For Your Phone Too?

On the face of it, Rockstar registered these domains so that other companies or organizations won’t use them. They may intend to parody other apps and websites, but they still have to deal with their own IP rights.

Since they own the domains, they could make these ‘real’ apps or websites too. What I mean is they could use these domains to make real websites. Only they’re still connected to the game.

These sites and apps could be bonuses connected to GTA Plus. Or they could be part of an ARG Rockstar runs to give GTA Online players extra activities to do. The potential is endless.