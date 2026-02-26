Rumor: You Can Say Anything You Want To GTA 6’s NPCs With Custom Text – And They Will React Contextually, And Remember

You’ll have to believe us when we say this is possible without using generative AI.

We found an interesting new rumor regarding GTA 6.

Redditor Disastrous_Suit5731 made a post on the GTA subreddit claiming to have worked on the game in late 2020.

Disastrous_Suit5731 claims that NPCs represent the biggest step forward in the GTA franchise, and possibly all of gaming once again.

In their words:

You can type whatever you want to say and the NPCs respond contextually. They remember everything. If you are rude or aggressive one day, they will act differently the next time you see them. If you help them or spend time with them, they will remember that too.

Obviously, this sounds like this could have been made using generative AI, but we know GTA 6 won’t have that.

So, we know some reading this will be skeptical, but Rockstar could have built this from the ground up.

For those of you who are skeptical, we would ask you to consider the case of 1977 text adventure game Zork, built entirely on programming languages.

Rockstar would have had to scale this up a big deal, but it isn’t as impossible without AI as it sounds.