Decima Engine’s Pico Upscaler Is Coming To PC For The First Time On Death Stranding 2

This will be an interesting one for the tech head gamers.

Death Stranding 2 is coming to PC, and it’s adding an unexpected feature to it.

This was first pointed out by videotechuk but Nixxes’ communications manager Julian Hujibregts said this in PlayStation Blog:

For the first time on PC, you’ll find Pico as an option in Upscale Settings.

This “Progressive Image Compositor” is developed by Guerrilla for the Decima engine and is the same upscaling technology that’s used for Death Stranding 2 on PS5.

Pico is compatible with all frame generation options, and Nixxes says it will work on all graphics cards that support the game.

Death Stranding 2 also supports DLSS 4, FSR 4, and XESS 2, and will work with any Dynamic Resolution Scaling and anti-aliasing option.

Videotechuk also claims that Pico was used in Horizon: Forbidden West on PlayStation 5, but this is the first time gamers can choose to use and modify it in a PC game.