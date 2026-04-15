Rumor: God Of War Spin-Off Will See Faye Exploring Multiple Mythologies

One does wonder how big this game will actually be.

New interesting details have emerged regarding the rumored God of War spinoff.

MP1st corroborates that the game will feature Kratos’ late wife, Faye. Tyr will also be involved, and he might be more central to the plot than we all expected.

MP1st claims that the game will explore multiple mythologies. They namedrop Mayan, Chinese, and Japanese mythologies, but clarify that these could change as development continues.

MP1st does not corroborate that Kratos himself will be in the game. If this was more than speculation, it could have been already changed.

Faye will also have some weird companions. One will be a gelatinous cube (will they have to pay Hasbro for this one?). Another is a talking sword, who is also apparently the wizard Merlin.

Santa Monica studio has already played fast and loose with Greco-Roman and Norse mythologies, so none of this is that surprising. It does makes us question how big this game could be.

Does Faye’s story warrant making it the biggest God of War game to date?